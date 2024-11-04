Pete Werner News: Tallies eight tackles Week 9
Werner racked up eight tackles, including one for a loss, in Sunday's defeat against the Panthers.
Werner paced New Orleans in stops and tied his second-highest total of the season. The fourth-year pro missed Weeks 5-7 due to a hamstring injury but has racked up 17 total tackles in two games since his return. Werner has totaled 38 stops (25 solo) across six contests on the campaign.
