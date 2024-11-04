Fantasy Football
Pete Werner headshot

Pete Werner News: Tallies eight tackles Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Werner racked up eight tackles, including one for a loss, in Sunday's defeat against the Panthers.

Werner paced New Orleans in stops and tied his second-highest total of the season. The fourth-year pro missed Weeks 5-7 due to a hamstring injury but has racked up 17 total tackles in two games since his return. Werner has totaled 38 stops (25 solo) across six contests on the campaign.

Pete Werner
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
