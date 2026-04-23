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Peter Woods News: Picked by Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

The Chiefs selected Woods in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 29th overall.

Woods (6-foot-3, 298 pounds) was a huge recruit for Clemson and provided quality play as a three-year starter, but it's difficult to find evidence of production and his ostensible utility as a two-gap run stuffer might not translate easily to the NFL given his light build, short arms and poor athletic testing. If Woods makes a positive impact with Kansas City it evidently might not show up in the box score, so he'll need to eat blocks.

Peter Woods
Kansas City Chiefs
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