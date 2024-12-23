Peyton Hendershot Injury: Designated to return from IR

The Chiefs have designated Hendershot (calf) to return to practice from injured reserve Monday.

Hendershot was placed on IR in late November after going down with a calf injury versus the Panthers in Week 12. The third-year tight end has now served his minimum four-game absence, which means he could return as early as Wednesday against the Steelers. His practice involvement Tuesday should give the best indication on what his true return timetable will look like.