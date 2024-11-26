Fantasy Football
Peyton Hendershot

Peyton Hendershot Injury: Going to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Kansas City placed Hendershot (calf) on its injured reserve list Tuesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Hendershot suffered a calf injury during Sunday's game at Carolina, and now he'll be forced to miss at least the Chiefs' next four outings as he recovers. Travis Kelce and Noah Gray are currently the only healthy tight ends on Kansas City's 53-man roster, but it did add rookie undrafted free agent Baylor Cupp to its practice squad Tuesday.

Peyton Hendershot
Kansas City Chiefs
