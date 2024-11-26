Peyton Hendershot Injury: Going to IR

Kansas City placed Hendershot (calf) on its injured reserve list Tuesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Hendershot suffered a calf injury during Sunday's game at Carolina, and now he'll be forced to miss at least the Chiefs' next four outings as he recovers. Travis Kelce and Noah Gray are currently the only healthy tight ends on Kansas City's 53-man roster, but it did add rookie undrafted free agent Baylor Cupp to its practice squad Tuesday.