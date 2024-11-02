Fantasy Football
Peyton Hendershot headshot

Peyton Hendershot News: Back on Chiefs' active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

The Chiefs signed Hendershot from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Hendershot began the regular season on the Chiefs' active roster but was waived Sept. 16. He oped to stay in Kansas City on the practice squad, but he's back on the 53-man roster after rookie tight end Jared Wiley suffered a torn ACL during Friday's practice. Hendershot will serve as the Chiefs' No. 3 tight end behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray.

Peyton Hendershot
Kansas City Chiefs
