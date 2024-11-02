Peyton Hendershot News: Back on Chiefs' active roster

The Chiefs signed Hendershot from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Hendershot began the regular season on the Chiefs' active roster but was waived Sept. 16. He oped to stay in Kansas City on the practice squad, but he's back on the 53-man roster after rookie tight end Jared Wiley suffered a torn ACL during Friday's practice. Hendershot will serve as the Chiefs' No. 3 tight end behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray.