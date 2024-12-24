Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Peyton Hendershot headshot

Peyton Hendershot News: Comes off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Hendershot (calf) was activated from injured reserve Monday and does not have an injury designation for Wednesday's Week 17 matchup versus Pittsburgh.

Hendershot had been on IR since late November due to a calf injury. He was designated to return Monday and estimated as a full practice participant both Monday and Tuesday. With no injury designation for Wednesday's game, Hendershot appears set to return to action against the Steelers. He'll presumably work as the Chiefs' third tight end behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray while also contributing on special teams.

Peyton Hendershot
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now