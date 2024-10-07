Pharaoh Brown Injury: Considered limited Monday

Brown (groin) was estimated to be a limited participant at the Seahawks' walkthrough Monday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Brown appears to be dealing with some sort of groin issue to open the week after recording a catch for seven yards in the team's 29-20 loss to the Giants in Week 5. With Seattle playing the 49ers on Thursday Night Football, it bodes well for the tight end that was considered to be limited and not unavailable Monday.