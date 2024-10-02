Fantasy Football
Pharaoh Brown Injury: Limited in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 3, 2024 at 9:18am

Brown (foot) was a limited participant in the Seahawks' practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Brown popped up on the injury report Wednesday after recording just one reception on two targets while playing 25 snaps on offense in Monday's loss to Detroit. With Noah Fant (toe) also limited in practice Wednesday, the statuses of the top two tight ends on Seattle's depth chart will warrant monitoring leading up this Sunday's game against the Giants.

