Pharaoh Brown News: Good to go vs. Detroit

Brown (foot) was limited during Saturday's practice but does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against Detroit, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Brown made his regular-season debut in Week 3 against Miami after missing the first two games due to a foot injury he sustained during training camp. Brown avoided an injury tag for Monday's game despite being limited in practice all week, though that could be the blueprint for his injury management moving forward. Brown will once again serve as the Hawks' backup tight end behind starter Noah Fant.