Pharaoh Brown News: Lands in Miami

The Dolphins signed Brown to a contract Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Brown is an experienced veteran tight end with proven capabilities as a rotational blocker. He handled such a role across 15 regular-season appearances with the Seahawks in 2024, averaging 16.3 offensive snaps per game while drawing only 12 total targets. That skillset fills an area of need for Miami, with Durham Smythe having departed for Chicago in free agency.