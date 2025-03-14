Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pharaoh Brown headshot

Pharaoh Brown News: Lands in Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

The Dolphins signed Brown to a contract Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Brown is an experienced veteran tight end with proven capabilities as a rotational blocker. He handled such a role across 15 regular-season appearances with the Seahawks in 2024, averaging 16.3 offensive snaps per game while drawing only 12 total targets. That skillset fills an area of need for Miami, with Durham Smythe having departed for Chicago in free agency.

Pharaoh Brown
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now