Pharaoh Brown News: Minimal production against Lions

Brown caught one of two targets for three yards in Monday's 42-29 loss to the Lions.

Brown finished with just one catch on two targets for the second-straight contest. The veteran tight end's 31 percent snap share was down from Week 3, as teammates Noah Fant and AJ Barner both played ahead of him. Brown remains in a depth role with limited opportunities in Seattle's offense, keeping him off the fantasy radar heading into Week 5 matchup with the Giants.