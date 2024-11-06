Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Pheldarius Payne headshot

Pheldarius Payne News: Gets tryout with New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Payne (hamstring) worked out with the Patriots on Wednesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

The Virginia Tech product was dropped by the Texans with an injury settlement in early September due to a hamstring issue sustained the month prior. Wednesday's tryout in New England suggests that Payne has since moved past his injury, and he could potentially end up on the Patriots' practice squad if the workout goes well.

Pheldarius Payne
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now