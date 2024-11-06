Pheldarius Payne News: Gets tryout with New England
Payne (hamstring) worked out with the Patriots on Wednesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.
The Virginia Tech product was dropped by the Texans with an injury settlement in early September due to a hamstring issue sustained the month prior. Wednesday's tryout in New England suggests that Payne has since moved past his injury, and he could potentially end up on the Patriots' practice squad if the workout goes well.
Pheldarius Payne
Free Agent
