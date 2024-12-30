Phidarian Mathis News: Claimed by Gang Green
The Jets claimed Mathis off waivers Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mathis was waived by the Commanders on Saturday after being a healthy scratch in each of the last three games. He'll join the Jets and could suit up for the regular-season finale against the Dolphins on Sunday. Mathis appeared in 12 regular-season games for Washington and accumulated 17 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defense.
