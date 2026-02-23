Phidarian Mathis News: Re-signs with Buffalo
The Bills re-signed Mathis to a one-year contract Monday.
Mathis spent most of the 2025 season on the Bills' practice squad but did appear in six regular-season contests, logging 13 tackles (four solo) across 120 defensive snaps. He'll compete for a job on Buffalo's defensive line this summer.
