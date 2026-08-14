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Phidarian Mathis News: Suspended three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

The NFL suspended Mathis for the first three games of the 2026 regular season for violating the league's Substances of Abuse Policy, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Mathis is eligible to play in each of the Bills' three preseason games, with his suspension starting Aug. 30. The 2022 second-rounder will be eligible to make his 2026 regular-season debut in Week 4 against the Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 4. Rookie fifth-rounder Zane Durant should see a bump in rotational snaps at defensive end behind starters Ed Oliver and T.J. Sanders while Mathis is serving his suspension.

Phidarian Mathis
Buffalo Bills
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