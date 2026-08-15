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Phil Mafah Injury: Will be 'OK,' per coach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:10pm

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said after Saturday's preseason win over Seattle that Mafah (chest) will be "OK," Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Schottenheimer didn't provide much detail about Mafah's status but at least suggested that the running back isn't dealing with a significant injury. However, more should be known after Mafah undergoes treatment, which is expected to happen Sunday. Mafah logged four carries for nine yards and one catch for six yards prior to getting hurt in the preseason opener.

Phil Mafah
Dallas Cowboys
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