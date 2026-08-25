Phil Mafah News: One shot one touchdown
Mafah took his only carry in Saturday's 34-13 preseason win over the Cardinals for a 15-yard touchdown.
Mafah played just three snaps in the contest. Outside of the touchdown, the running back also returned two kicks for 21 yards and 19 yards, respectively. With cutdown day set for Sunday, Mafah's hat is in the ring for the No. 3 running back role. Friday's preseason finale against the Saints may go a long way in determining whether Mafah, Jaydon Blue or Israel Abanikanda will make the final 53-man roster.
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