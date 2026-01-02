Rivers' post-retirement return for Indianapolis has officially come to an end with the team having been eliminated from playoff contention, so the Colts are opting to allocate available reps to younger signal-callers to close out the 2025 campaign. It's possible, though, that Rivers could be active in the No. 3 role or operate as the team's emergency third-string QB. Per Boyd and Jordy Fee-Platt of The Athletic, Rivers has already confirmed that he will retire for a second time after Sunday's season finale, bringing his playing career in the NFL to a permanent end.