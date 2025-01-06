Phillip Dorsett News: Signs with Atlanta

Dorsett signed a reserve/future contract with the Falcons on Monday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

The 2015 first-round pick from Miami signed with the Falcons' practice squad in late October after failing to catch on with the Broncos, and he's expected to remain in Atlanta following Monday's contract agreement. Dorsett most recently appeared in an NFL game in 2023 with the Broncos, failing to catch any of his three targets over two contests.