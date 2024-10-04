Fantasy Football
Pierre Strong headshot

Pierre Strong Injury: Limited participant Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 4, 2024 at 5:31am

Strong (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Strong was a limited participant for the second straight day as the Browns prepare for a Week 5 matchup on the road at Washington. Both Nick Chubb (knee) and Nyheim Hines (knee) were designated to return this week, but it's looking like neither will play Sunday. If Strong is ready to go, he could join D'Onta Foreman behind starter Jerome Ford in a backfield that's off to a slow start. Strong could also see opportunities as a returner.

Pierre Strong
Cleveland Browns
