Pierre Strong Injury: Limited participant Thursday

Strong (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Strong was a limited participant for the second straight day as the Browns prepare for a Week 5 matchup on the road at Washington. Both Nick Chubb (knee) and Nyheim Hines (knee) were designated to return this week, but it's looking like neither will play Sunday. If Strong is ready to go, he could join D'Onta Foreman behind starter Jerome Ford in a backfield that's off to a slow start. Strong could also see opportunities as a returner.