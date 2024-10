Strong (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Strong has missed the Browns' last two games due to a hamstring injury sustained during the team's Week 2 win over the Jaguars. The 25-year-old didn't practice at all last week, so Wednesday's limited session could mean he's trending in a positive direction ahead of the Browns' Week 5 matchup against the Commanders.