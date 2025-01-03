Fantasy Football
Pierre Strong Injury: Placed on IR for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 10:07am

The Browns placed Strong (concussion) on injured reserve Friday.

D'Onta Foreman and John Kelly will handle backfield duties for Cleveland's Week 18 finale. Strong's 2024 season ends with 26 carries for 108 scoreless yards and 14-104-0 receiving on 22 targets as the Browns' third running back for much of the year. The 2022 fourth-round pick is currently under contract for a non-guaranteed salary of $1.1 million next season, the final year of his rookie deal.

