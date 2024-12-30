Pierre Strong News: Accounts for 48 yards in Week 17

Strong carried five times for 33 yards and caught three of five targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins.

The eight touches were the most volume Strong has seen in a game since Week 5. Jerome Ford sustained an ankle injury and was limited to 15 snaps, opening up opportunities for Strong and D'Onta Foreman. The duo could operate as the main backs in Week 18 against the Ravens if Ford is unable to suit up or is limited coming off the injury.