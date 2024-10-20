Fantasy Football
Pierre Strong News: Four touches in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 20, 2024

Strong had three rushes for six yards and caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to Cincinnati.

Sunday featured a reconfiguration of the backfield depth chart. The starter for the first six weeks, Jerome Ford (hamstring), was inactive, and Nick Chubb returned from a knee injury -- his first action since Week 2 of 2023. Chubb played into the third quarter, before leaving much of the second half to Strong and D'Onta Foreman (two touches).

Pierre Strong
Cleveland Browns
