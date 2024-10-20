Pierre Strong News: Four touches in loss

Strong had three rushes for six yards and caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to Cincinnati.

Sunday featured a reconfiguration of the backfield depth chart. The starter for the first six weeks, Jerome Ford (hamstring), was inactive, and Nick Chubb returned from a knee injury -- his first action since Week 2 of 2023. Chubb played into the third quarter, before leaving much of the second half to Strong and D'Onta Foreman (two touches).