Pierre Strong News: In backfield mix Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 19, 2024

Strong is expected to be one of three running backs available for Sunday's game against the Bengals..

Cleveland ruled out Jerome Ford (hamstring), and head coach Kevin Stefanski told Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site that Nyheim Hines (knee) is "unlikely" to suit up. That leaves Strong, D'Onta Foreman and Nick Chubb (knee), who is expected to come off the PUP list and play. The lingering question is how many snaps/touches the Browns allot to Chubb in his first game since Week 2 of 2023. Depending on Chubb's workload, and the nature of game itself, Strong could build off last week's loss to the Eagles in which he was the backfield leader in scrimmage yards.

