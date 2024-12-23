Pierre Strong News: Increases activity

Strong had two carries for six yards and caught both of his targets for three yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss to Cincinnati in Week 16.

This was the first game after Nick Chubb's foot injury that forced him to injured reserve. Jerome Ford capably handled the lead-back role, while Strong and D'Onta Foreman worked as depth options. Foreman, who hadn't played since Week 8, entered on Cleveland's first drive, had two red-zone carries, and lost a fumble at the goal-line. That was the end of his day, as Strong operated as the top backup the rest of the way. Strong's two carries were the first since Week 11, and his 13 snaps the most since Week 8.