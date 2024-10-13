Pierre Strong News: Leading rusher in loss

Strong carried the ball eight times for 43 yards and caught two of three targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Eagles.

Jerome Ford (hamstring) left the game early, and Strong wound up leading the Browns in rushing yards on the afternoon while also falling just seven receiving yards shy of Amari Cooper for the team lead in that category as well. While it was Strong's best performance of the season, he may not get much of a chance to repeat it with Nick Chubb (knee) expected to return to action in Week 7 against the Bengals.