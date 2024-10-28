Pierre Strong News: No carries in win

Strong caught his lone target for three yards and returned three kickoffs for 59 yards in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Ravens in Week 8.

Both Strong (14 snaps) and D'Onta Foreman (13) saw their workloads decrease relative to starter Nick Chubb, who played 12 more snaps and had five more carries in his second game back from a knee injury. This was the first time in six outings that Strong did not have a carry. Chubb's return clearly impacts Strong's rushing opportunities; however, he should remain a third-down option going forward, at least until Jerome Ford (hamstring) is able to suit up.