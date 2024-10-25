Fantasy Football
Pierre Strong News: Set for backup role Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 25, 2024 at 5:06pm

Strong is expected to serve as the top backup to starting running back Nick Chubb with Jerome Ford (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game against Baltimore.

Strong led Cleveland's backfield in snaps last week, topping out at 42 compared to Chubb's 30 and D'Onta Foreman's 11. That breakdown will likely change Sunday in Chubb's second game back from a knee injury. Strong could benefit as a receiver if the Browns attempt to take advantage of the Ravens' pass defense, which ranks 28th in passing yards allowed per game (250.6).

