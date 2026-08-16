P.J. Locke News: Active for preseason opener

Locke (knee) was active for the Cowboys' 17-7 preseason victory over Seattle on Saturday.

Locke has been dealing with a knee injury during training camp, but he was able to play in the preseason opener. The safety was on the field for seven defensive snaps, and he didn't record any stats. Locke is expected to serve as a top reserve option behind Malik Hooker and Jalen Thompson this season, and his next opportunity to play will come Saturday on the road against Arizona.