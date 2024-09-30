P.J. Locke News: Double-digit stops in Week 4

Locke logged 10 total tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 10-9 win over the Jets.

The Texas product was all over the field during Denver's Week 4 win, leading the team in total tackles while also being one of six Broncos to bring down Aaron Rodgers. Locke has now accumulated 21 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and defended one pass across the Broncos' first four contests. He's projected to continue making plays in Denver's secondary as the season progresses.