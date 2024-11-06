P.J. Locke News: Practices in full Wednesday

Locke (thumb) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Locke was unable to play in the the Broncos' last two regular-season games due to a left thumb injury. However, he appears to be over the issue and was able to practice without limitations Wednesday. Unless he suffers a setback, Locke should be able to return from a two-game absence and play against the Chiefs on Sunday. Across seven regular-season outings, Locke has logged 37 tackles (26 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass breakups.