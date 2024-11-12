P.J. Locke News: Records seven stops Sunday
Locke tallied seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's Week 10 loss to Kansas City.
Locke returned from a two-week absence due to a thumb injury and played all but one of Denver's defensive snaps. He finished third on the team in stops, tying his second-highest mark of the campaign. On the season, Locke has posted 44 tackles (30 solo) and two defensed passes through eight contests.
