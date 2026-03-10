P.J. Locke News: Signing with Dallas
Locke agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Locke will ink a one-year deal worth up to $5 million as he moves from Colorado to Dallas. The free safety will likely compete for the starting role that Malik Hooker played in 2025 alongside strong safety Jalen Thompson. Locke is coming off an underwhelming year, where he played a majority of his snaps on special teams, but a change of scenery could allow the 29-year-old to break back into a starting position.
