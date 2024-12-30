P.J. Locke News: Tallies nine tackles vs. Cincy

Locke registered nine tackles (six solo) during Denver's 30-24 overtime loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.

Locke played a season-high 79 defensive snaps Saturday, and he finished as the Broncos' third-leading tackler behind Riley Moss (14) and Brandon Jones (13). Locke is up to a career-high 74 tackles (50 solo) through 14 games, and he'll look to add to his total in Denver's regular-season finale against Kansas City on Sunday.