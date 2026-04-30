PJ Walker headshot

PJ Walker News: Hangs it up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Walker retired from professional football Thursday.

The quarterback last appeared in an NFL regular-season game with Cleveland in 2023. Walker spent time with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League in 2024 and 2025, starting one game.

PJ Walker
 Free Agent
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