PJ Walker News: Hangs it up
Walker retired from professional football Thursday.
The quarterback last appeared in an NFL regular-season game with Cleveland in 2023. Walker spent time with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League in 2024 and 2025, starting one game.
PJ Walker
Free Agent
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