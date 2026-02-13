Poona Ford News: Becomes pivotal piece in first year
Ford ended the 2025 regular season with 47 tackles (19 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and added one pass defensed over 17 games with the Rams.
Ford signed a three-year $27.6 milllion contract with the Rams in March of 2025 after coming off a career year in 2024 with the Chargers. The defensive tackle immediately added power to the center of the Rams' defense, further enabling second-year players Braden Fiske and Jared Verse to attack the offense. Ford will likely enter the 2026 season as the starting nose tackle once again. The 30-year-old will look to exceed the production highs of his 2024 campaign while building off of 2025 synergy with his new team.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Poona Ford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Poona Ford See More