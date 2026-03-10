Popo Aumavae News: Waived by Carolina

The Panthers waived Aumavae on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Aumavae spent the 2025 season on injured reserve with an Achilles tear and will now be waived after initially signing as an undrafted free agent in 2024. The defensive tackle has spent his NFL career thus far bouncing around the Panthers' reserve lists. The 27-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent able to join any team if he clears waivers.