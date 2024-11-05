Fantasy Football
Preston Smith News: Gets moved to AFC North

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 12:52pm

The Steelers acquired Smith from the Packers on Tuesday in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith's snap share had dwindled to less than 50 percent in three of the last five games, and through nine contests, he accrued just 2.5 sacks on the season, so it's unsurprising that the Packers are opting to move on from the soon-to-be 32-year-old in favor of younger pass-rushing talent currently on the team. With the Steelers, Smith will work opposite standout T.J. Watt, which may open up more opportunities for him to get to opposing quarterbacks.

