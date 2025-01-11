Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Preston Smith headshot

Preston Smith News: Inactive for wild-card round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Smith was acquired by the Steelers from the Packers in early November, and across eight regular-season games he posted 13 tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks. However, the veteran edge rusher will be sidelined for Saturday's contest, which means Nick Herbig and Jeremiah Moon will serve as the backups behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Preston Smith
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now