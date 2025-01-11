Preston Smith News: Inactive for wild-card round

Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Smith was acquired by the Steelers from the Packers in early November, and across eight regular-season games he posted 13 tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks. However, the veteran edge rusher will be sidelined for Saturday's contest, which means Nick Herbig and Jeremiah Moon will serve as the backups behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.