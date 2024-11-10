Preston Smith News: Officially active for Week 10

Smith is active for Sunday's game against Washington, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Despite being acquired at the trade deadline Tuesday, Smith appears to have picked up the Steelers' defensive playbook well enough to make his Pittsburgh debut Sunday. He'll rotate with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith at outside linebacker, and Smith should see heavy usage immediately due to Nick Herbig (hamstring) being sidelined.