Preston Smith News: Records sack in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Smith recorded three solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for a loss, in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders.

The outside linebacker played Sunday after getting traded to the Steelers on Tuesday. Now, with Alex Highsmith dealing with a potentially serious ankle injury, Smith may be in line to see more snaps. The veteran had 19 tackles (six solo), including 2.5 sacks, in nine games with the Packers this season.

