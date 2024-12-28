Princeton Fant Injury: Questionable to face Eagles

Fant is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Fant was added to Saturday's injury report due to a calf injury, and he is now in danger of missing Sunday's NFC East clash. Fant hasn't registered a target across the seven games he's played in this season. Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford would serve as the Cowboys' three tight ends if Fant is ruled out for Sunday's contest.