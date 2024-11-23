Princeton Fant News: Elevated for Week 12

The Cowboys elevated Fant from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Fant will be elevated from the practice squad for a second straight week. In Week 11 against the Texans, Fant logged 22 snaps (five on offense, 17 on special teams) and failed to record a stat. He will serve as the Cowboys' No. 3 tight end behind Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford for Sunday's game against the Commanders due to Jake Ferguson (concussion) being ruled out.