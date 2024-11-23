Fantasy Football
Princeton Fant headshot

Princeton Fant News: Elevated for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

The Cowboys elevated Fant from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Fant will be elevated from the practice squad for a second straight week. In Week 11 against the Texans, Fant logged 22 snaps (five on offense, 17 on special teams) and failed to record a stat. He will serve as the Cowboys' No. 3 tight end behind Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford for Sunday's game against the Commanders due to Jake Ferguson (concussion) being ruled out.

Princeton Fant
Dallas Cowboys
