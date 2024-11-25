Princeton Fant News: Returns to practice squad

Fant reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday.

The tight end was elevated for the second game in a row, but unlike last week, he did not see an offensive snap in Dallas' win over Washington. Fant played on 25 special-teams snaps and downed a punt in the fourth quarter. He remained behind Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford on the tight-end depth chart with Jake Ferguson (concussion) still out.