Princeton Fant News: Reverts to practice squad

Fant reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The tight end was elevated for the second week in a row but, unlike last week, he did not see an offensive snap in Dallas' Week 12 win over Washington. Fant played on 25 special-teams snaps and downed a punt in the fourth quarter. He remained behind Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford on the tight end depth chart with Jake Ferguson (concussion) still out.