Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Princeton Fant headshot

Princeton Fant News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Fant reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The tight end was elevated for the second week in a row but, unlike last week, he did not see an offensive snap in Dallas' Week 12 win over Washington. Fant played on 25 special-teams snaps and downed a punt in the fourth quarter. He remained behind Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford on the tight end depth chart with Jake Ferguson (concussion) still out.

Princeton Fant
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now