Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Princeton Fant headshot

Princeton Fant News: Signed to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 2:47pm

The Cowboys signed Fant to the active roster Wednesday.

Fant has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster three times this season, so Dallas needed to sign the 25-year-old tight end in order for him to continue playing in Dallas. Fant will serve as the Cowboys' No. 3 tight end behind Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford for Thursday's game against the Giants due to Jake Ferguson being ruled out with a concussion. Fant played 25 snaps on special teams during the Cowboys' 34-26 win over the Commanders this past Sunday.

Princeton Fant
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now