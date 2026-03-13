Princeton Fant News: Staying in Dallas
The Cowboys re-signed Fant on Friday.
The terms of the contract have yet to be announced, but Fant will return to the Cowboys for the 2026 season. He spent most of the 2025 campaign on the Cowboys' practice squad and, and his lone regular-season appearance came in Week 9 against the Cardinals, when he played 11 snaps on special teams without showing up on the box score otherwise.
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