Puka Nacua Injury: Appears likely to play Thursday

Nacua (knee) remains listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Vikings, but the Rams are optimistic that he'll be available to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Nacua has missed the Rams' last five games while recovering from a PCL sprain in his right knee, but he took a monumental step forward Tuesday, when he was cleared to practice after being designated for return from injured reserve. Nacua was listed as a limited participant in practices Tuesday and Wednesday, and he'll presumably go through another workout early Thursday before the Rams decide on his status as the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff approaches. Since Nacua remains on IR, the Rams would have to officially add him back to the 53-man roster prior to the 4 p.m. ET deadline for roster moves in order for him to be eligible to play Thursday. Given the length of his absence along with the fact that he only recently resumed practicing a few days ago, Nacua could be eased back into action if he ends up playing Week 8.