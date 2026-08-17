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Puka Nacua Injury: Could remain sidelined all week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 12:27pm

Coach Sean McVay said Nacua (groin) may not practice this week, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Nacua has been dealing with a minor groin injury since last Tuesday, which as of Thursday was clarified to be soreness in his psoas. He didn't make the trip to Kansas City for this past Saturday's preseason game, and if he doesn't mix into drills at all this week, either, he seemingly would be trending toward another absence this Saturday versus the Saints. In the end, though, having Nacua 100 percent for Week 1 against the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, Sept. 10 is the key, so the Rams taking a cautious approach with him comes as no surprise

Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams
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